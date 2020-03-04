Man injured in West Onondaga Street shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 39-year-old man was shot in the hand late Tuesday night.

Just after 11:30 p.m., Syracuse Police responded to the 1200 block of West Onondaga Street for a shots fired call. Not long after, a man with a gunshot wound showed up at Community Upstate Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9