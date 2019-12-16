Man involved in Cicero double stabbing sentenced

Posted: / Updated:

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Michael Powers, 32, plead guilty to attempted murder on Monday after he stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her mother in April. 

Powers was sentenced to 18 years in prison and five years of supervision after his release.

