EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The DeWitt Police Department says a man was hit and killed by a vehicle along Bridge St., in East Syracuse, around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

It happened in the southbound lanes near the 690 interchange which led to the road being shut down for several hours.

All lanes reopened around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police have not released the name of the victim until the family can be notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (315) 449-3640 or email tips@townofdewitt.com.