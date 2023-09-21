ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 65-year-old is dead after a crash involving an SUV and lawnmower, according to the Seneca Falls Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Black Book Road Wednesday afternoon. Police say an early investigation suggests the crash involved an SUV and a riding lawnmower.

Frank J. Magner, 65, died as a result of the crash. The driver of the SUV had minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. Magner has since been released.

Officers say this incident remains under investigation.