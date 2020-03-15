Man killed in Jefferson County UTV crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person was killed in a UTV crash in Jefferson County early Sunday morning.

An investigation revealed that Christopher Gamble, 26, was operating a UTV with two passengers on his property in Wilna when he lost control of the UTV and rolled over.

Gamble was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers riding in the UTV were transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation continues.

