Closings
There are currently 51 active closings. Click for more details.

Man killed in Jefferson County UTV crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
New York State Police_190119285037484862

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person was killed in a UTV crash in Jefferson County early Sunday morning.

An investigation revealed that Christopher Gamble, 26, was operating a UTV with two passengers on his property in Wilna when he lost control of the UTV and rolled over.

Gamble was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers riding in the UTV were transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation continues.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected