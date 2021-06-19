Man killed in motor vehicle accident in Utica Friday night

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Utica Police, Utica Fire, and Kunkel Ambulance responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Route 12 South near the Court Street ramp Friday night that sent three people to the hospital.

The accident involved two vehicles. A male operator of one of the vehicles was in grave condition when the first units arrived, officials say.

Utica Fire and Kunkel Ambulance members tried to save the man but upon arrival at the hospital, he was declared deceaesd.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are under investigation and the name of the deceased operator will be released after family has been notified.

