Man killed in motorcycle crash in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Canastota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in the Town of Sullivan on Monday night.

Jesse D. McCombie II, 35, of Canastota, was riding on Bridgeport-Kirkville Road around 7:45 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve. McCombie crossed the road into a driveway, and hit a utility pole.

McCombie was thrown from the motorcycle and transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.