NEW HAVEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died during a construction accident in the Town of New Haven on Friday, July 29.

Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says that sheriffs were dispatched around 8:55 a.m. for a construction accident in the area of Hurlbut Road and Johnson Road in the Town of New Haven.

Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says that an investigation at the construction site revealed that a man, identified as 30-year-old Nenan Kocmar of Chicago, died after a heavy pipe fell off of a truck and killed him.

Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says that they were assisted by Menter Ambulance and that the incident is still under investigation.