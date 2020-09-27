Man killed in Palmyra after hitting deer with motorcycle early Sunday morning

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man was killed early Sunday morning after his motorcycle hit a deer.
According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to South Townline Road at approximately 2:56 a.m. for reports of a vehicle collision.
After an investigation, deputies said 31-year-old Gerald Stanley, of Newark, was driving a motorcycle east on South Townline Road when a deer entered the road and hit the motorcycle.
The sheriff’s office says Stanley was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Palmyra Fire Department, Wayne County EMS, and Finger Lakes ambulance.
