SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man was killed following a shooting that took place near the city’s eastside Friday night.
According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 2000 block of E. Fayette St. for reports of a shooting with injuries.
When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Hakeem Phillips who had been shot in the mid-section.
Phillips was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say the investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Halloween forecast filled with tricks or treats this year?
- Man killed in shooting near Syracuse’s eastside Friday night
- Watch: The Sunday Mass from the Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese
- With Charlie Brown specials gone from TV, here’s how to watch them for free
- Record surge: US shatters single-day mark of COVID-19 cases
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App