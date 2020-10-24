Man killed in shooting near Syracuse’s eastside Friday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man was killed following a shooting that took place near the city’s eastside Friday night.

According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 2000 block of E. Fayette St. for reports of a shooting with injuries. 

When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Hakeem Phillips who had been shot in the mid-section. 

Phillips was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. 

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.

