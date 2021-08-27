Man listed in critical condition after motorcycle accident in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 38-year-old man was listed in critical condition after a motorcycle accident on Thursday, Syracuse Police said.

Officers were called to South Salina Street and New Street for a motor vehicle with injuries call where an investigation revealed that the motorcyclist collided with vehicle, and slid into an AMR ambulance that was close by, officials said.

The 38-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Upstate Hospital.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.