SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police were called to Upstate Hospital around 3 a.m. on Sept. 24 for a 25-year-old man who arrived with gunshot wounds to his legs.

The man said he was outside 127 West Fayette Street when he heard what he thought were fireworks. He then realized he had been hit by gunfire in both legs.

He is in stable condition, and his injuries are non-life-threatening, SPD says.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse police at 315-442-5222.