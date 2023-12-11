SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A man on a VEO electric bicycle has died, after being hit by a patrol car, according to Syracuse Police.

The department said that the crash happened just before 1 a.m., Monday, Dec. 11, at W. Bear Street and Liberty Street.

The release stated the officer was turning onto Liberty Street when the patrol car collided with the electric bike.

Police said officers administered first aid at the scene. The person on the bike was taken to Upstate Hospital where he died. His name or age has not been released.

The Syracuse Police Department’s Traffic Section is investigating the crash. The New York State Attorney General’s Office has been contacted, which is protocol for a deadly incident involving police.

The Syracuse Police Department said the officer has been placed on administrative leave per department protocol.