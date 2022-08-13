PALMYRA N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury automobile accident that occurred in the town of Palmyra on Friday, August 12, around 9:21 p.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered an injured John H. Briggs Jr., 29, of Canal Drive in the Town of Macedon.

Briggs was traveling westbound on Hydesville Rd. in the Town of Palmyra at an unsafe speed, losing control of his motor vehicle, crashing head-on into an embankment causing the vehicle to overturn. During the incident, Briggs was partially ejected from the vehicle and had to be extracted by members of the responding Fire Departments.

Briggs was transported by Macedon Town Ambulance and Mercy Flights to Strong Memorial Hospital with multiple injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing at this time.