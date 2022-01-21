Man pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide that killed a 14-year-old in Ithaca

(WSYR-TV) — An Ithaca man has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, a class B felony, after driving into 2 young girls on July 21, 2021, in the Town of Ithaca, resulting in the death of a 14-year-old.

According to the Thompkins County District Attorney, Robert J. DeFelice, 38, of Ithaca, appeared in Tompkins County Court on January 20, 2022, to enter the guilty plea.

DeFelice admitted to driving recklessly while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of cocaine and with a blood alcohol content greater than .18% when he drove in the direction of 4 young girls walking along the shoulder of Route 96, near Indian Creek Farm.

DeFelice drove his vehicle over the fog line, onto the shoulder, and into the girls’ path, striking two of them and killing 14-year-old Sophia Nickerson.

Sophia Nickerson was a student at the Lehman Alternative Community School and was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister, and friend to many.

“I would like to recognize the members of the community who stepped forward in the immediate wake of this tragedy to provide care to the victims and to ensure that the perpetrator was caught. Additionally, the professional response of both the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Ithaca Police Department ensured that the defendant was brought to justice. It is meaningful that the defendant pleaded guilty to the most serious charge. While nothing can make this tragedy less painful for the victim’s family, the defendant’s acceptance of responsibility represents a small measure of justice.” Matthew Van Houten

District Attorney

The maximum possible sentence for the crime is 8 and a third to 25 years in New York State prison.

Sentencing has been scheduled for March 3, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. before County Court Judge Joseph R. Cassidy.