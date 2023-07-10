AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Pitbull mixed breed dogs have been saved, and their owner pleading guilty, after being left in wire crates and under tarps in over 80 degree heat.

On June 2, Humane Law Enforcement of the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, the Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office sent out a search and seizure warrant for a home on Orchard Street in Auburn.

The warrant, for Jeffrey Jones of Auburn, came after an investigation into animal cruelty.

The two dogs, who had been left out in the sweltering heat, were taken from the home.

“They were so happy to be taken out of that cage. It was so hot in there. I scooped each of them up and carried them in my arms to the air conditioned van,” said Tom Adessa, a Humane Law Enforcement Officer with FLSCPA of CNY.

Courtesy of Tom Adessa, a Humane Law Enforcement Officer with FLSCPA of CNY.

Jones was cited with four appearance tickets for Animal Cruelty.

On July 7, Jones plead guilty to one charge of Animal Cruelty, for lack of proper shelter. As a part of his guilty plea, he surrendered the dogs to the FLSPCA of CNY.

The dogs, one male and one female, will be available for adoption by Monday, July 17.