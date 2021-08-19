Man pleads guilty to murder in Madison County

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — George McDonald Jr. plead guilty to Murder in the Second Degree on Wednesday.

McDonald admitted under oath the intentional killing of Lizzie Garrow.

The murder was committed by stabbing her multiple times with a kitchen knife and then abandoning her body by the Thruway overpass on Main Street in the Village of Canastota.

As part of his guilty plea, McDonald agreed to waive his right to appeal.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 7, 2021, at 3 p.m. before Judge Patrick J. O’Sullivan. McDonald will receive 20 years to life in state prison. In addition, he will be responsible for the payment of the state-mandated surcharge and a DNA registration fee.

The Madison County District Attorney’s Office said it is anticipated that a member of Lizzie Garrow’s family will address the court at sentencing.

“More detailed remarks on this case will be offered at sentencing,” said Madison County District Attorney William G. Gabor. “Until that time, it asked that the privacy of Lizzie’s family be respected so that can continue to grieve and heal.”