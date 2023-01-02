SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have issued a shelter in place for neighbors who live near the 400 block of Shuart Avenue off of Teall Avenue for a possible standoff.
NewsChannel 9 has a crew on the scene where more than a dozen Syracuse Police officers are responding. A Syracuse Police Department armored vehicle is also on scene of the incident.
Syracuse Police say they believe a man, possibly armed with a gun, is in one of the homes along Shuart Avenue refusing to come out. Police have issued several orders for the man to exit the home but have been unsuccessful.
