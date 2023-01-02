SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have issued a shelter in place for neighbors who live near the 400 block of Shuart Avenue off of Teall Avenue for a possible standoff.

NewsChannel 9 has a crew on the scene where more than a dozen Syracuse Police officers are responding. A Syracuse Police Department armored vehicle is also on scene of the incident.

Syracuse Police say they believe a man, possibly armed with a gun, is in one of the homes along Shuart Avenue refusing to come out. Police have issued several orders for the man to exit the home but have been unsuccessful.

🚨PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT🚨



Due to ongoing police activity in the 400 block of Shuart Avenue, we ask that you please avoid the area, if possible.



If you live in the immediate area, please shelter in place until further notice. pic.twitter.com/42kkm0H1Y6 — Syracuse Police Department (@SyracusePolice) January 2, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 9 online and on the air for updates as we get them.