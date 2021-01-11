Man receives face wound in minor stabbing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 24-year-old was stabbed in the face after a fight on Sunday.

Just before 4 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department responded to the 100-block of Hope Ave., where they found a man who has been stabbed in the face. The wound was minor and the victim didn’t need medical attention.

An investigation revealed that the stabbing happened when the victim got into a fight with the neighbors.