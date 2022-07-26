SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot in the city’s Valley neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Thurlow Drive around 4:48p.m. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, by ambulance where he is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He remains in stable condition at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.