Man rescued from Landmark Theater wall Friday morning

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man had to be removed from the inside of a wall at the Landmark Theater in Syracuse Friday morning.

Shockingly, he had been inside the wall for days!

Syracuse Police say the 39-year-old man entered the building Tuesday.

They believe he climbed into a crawl space and fell into a void in the wall in the men’s bathroom.

According to Landmark Theatre spokesperson Mike Intaglietta that a man was seen entering the Landmark on Tuesday and he was not able to be located after a search of the building.

The Landmark workers figured he had left the building and stopped looking for him. 

Friday morning a worker at the Landmark heard the man’s cries for help and called 9-1-1.

The man was located by firefighters, with the help of a fiber optic camera snaked into the wall. He was rescued and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

  • Man rescued from wall of Landmark Theater. Courtesy Syracuse Fire Department
  • Man rescued from wall of Landmark Theater. Courtesy Syracuse Fire Department

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area