Man rescued from Landmark Theater wall Friday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man had to be removed from the inside of a wall at the Landmark Theater in Syracuse Friday morning.
Shockingly, he had been inside the wall for days!
Syracuse Police say the 39-year-old man entered the building Tuesday.
They believe he climbed into a crawl space and fell into a void in the wall in the men’s bathroom.
According to Landmark Theatre spokesperson Mike Intaglietta that a man was seen entering the Landmark on Tuesday and he was not able to be located after a search of the building.
The Landmark workers figured he had left the building and stopped looking for him.
Friday morning a worker at the Landmark heard the man’s cries for help and called 9-1-1.
The man was located by firefighters, with the help of a fiber optic camera snaked into the wall. He was rescued and taken to the hospital for evaluation.