Man sent to hospital after being struck by car in Fulton

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was rushed to the hospital after he was hit by a car at the intersection of State Route 481 and County Route 57 near Fulton Friday night.
According to the Fulton Police, the man was crossing the street at approximately 8:10 p.m. when the collision happened.
The man was transported by ambulance to the Upstate University Hospital, but his injuries are unknown.
Oswego County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the man was conscious and breathing when he was transported from the scene.
NewsChannel 9 will provide more updates as they become available.
