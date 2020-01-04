Man sent to hospital after being struck by car in Fulton

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was rushed to the hospital after he was hit by a car at the intersection of State Route 481 and County Route 57 near Fulton Friday night.

According to the Fulton Police, the man was crossing the street at approximately 8:10 p.m. when the collision happened.

The man was transported by ambulance to the Upstate University Hospital, but his injuries are unknown.

Oswego County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the man was conscious and breathing when he was transported from the scene.

NewsChannel 9 will provide more updates as they become available.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9