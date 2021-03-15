Man sentenced for sending letters with white powder to federal offices

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 36-year-old man from Hyde Park, New York was sentenced to time already served for sending letters to federal offices around the state that contained a mysterious white powder.

Jason Pantone has already served two years in jail since his arrest. He admitted in federal court that in February 2019, he sent letters to Social Security offices in Binghamton, Plattsburgh, and Utica. He also sent letters to the federal courts located in Syracuse, Binghamton, Albany, and Plattsburgh.

All of the envelopes contained a white powder and a note that said “anthrax.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon stated: “With these hoax letters, Jason Pantone intended to terrify federal employees throughout Upstate and Central New York. Today’s sentence justly punishes Pantone for causing emotional distress to some letter recipients, and for consuming the valuable time and resources of our first responders. I commend our law enforcement partners for quickly arresting Pantone shortly after his crimes began.”

The letters caused evacuations at the offices and the deployment of local hazardous materials teams. None of the powder found in any of the letters turned out to be anthrax or any other hazardous material.