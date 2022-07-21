SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, a father from Pompey and his 18-month-old daughter were on vacation in Montana when they were shot and killed. Just a few days after the murder, John Siau, the father and grandfather of the victims, shared a video asking people to not “harbor anger.”

Courtesy: John Siau via FBI Salt Lake City

“As I have talked to each of my children — we have a very large family — I’ve said to them: grieve, be sad, but don’t harbor anger about what is happening… because what we have seen is the result of someone who has harbored anger his entire life,” John Siau shared.

He later went on to share an important line of prayer that he hopes everyone can think about: “Forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us.”

“Certainly, the Siau family has had terrible trespasses committed against us,” said Siau. “But our goal is to forgive.”

The community is raising money to support the family through GoFundMe and a fund set up through the family’s church.