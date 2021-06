SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police say a man was shot in upper part of his body near Lower Onondaga Park at the intersection of Rich Street and Marginal Street.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m.

The man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222. All calls will be kept confidential.