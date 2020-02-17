Man shot at Syracuse apartment complex

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A man was shot at the Arbor Heights apartment complex on Sunday morning, according to Syracuse Police.
Police say at around 11:28 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 blocks of Beattie St.
Police say a 37-year-old man was shot in the upper body.
He was brought to Upstate Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No word on any suspects.
