Man shot at Syracuse apartment complex

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A man was shot at the Arbor Heights apartment complex on Sunday morning, according to Syracuse Police.

Police say at around 11:28 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 blocks of Beattie St.

Police say a 37-year-old man was shot in the upper body.

He was brought to Upstate Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No word on any suspects.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected