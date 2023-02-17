CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley confirms a man was shot in the stomach inside RXO Warehouse on Steelway Boulevard, off Morgan Road in the Town of Clay, around 3:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan was told by Sheriff Shelley the initial call went out as an active shooter, but when police responded, they found the situation to be an isolated incident.

A spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office describing the incident as a “fight that got out of hand.”

The person accused of shooting the man, a co-worker, is in custody and is being questioned. The weapon used has been recovered.

The man who was shot is expected to survive. He was taken to Upstate University Hospital for treatment.

There is no threat to the public.The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police remain on the scene.

The information initially provided to NewsChannel 9 by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office stated that the shooting took place at XPO Logistics Warehouse, and has since been corrected.