(WSYR-TV) — An Auburn man in his 30s is dead after a shooting at Swifty’s Restaurant on Perine St. Tuesday morning, police say.

According to the Auburn Police Department, they responded to a call around 1:40 a.m. and found John Wesley Smith III dead outside of Swifty’s. Police believe he died from a gunshot wound.

APD says various individuals fled the scene before they arrived. They are looking for who might have knowledge of what happened leading up to the shooting. If you were at Swifty’s around the time of the incident, you are encouraged to call lead Detective DeRosa at 315-255-4706, or the APD main phone number at 315-253-3231. You can also email either Det. DeRosa at sderosa@auburnny.gov or the APD at coummunitywatch@auburnny.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.