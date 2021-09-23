Man shot early Thursday morning in Syracuse, police say

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just before 5 a.m. Thursday a man was shot in the midsection, Syracuse Police said.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Berger Avenue for a shooting with injuries call where the 43-year-old victim was located, officials said.

He was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said the incident was reported to have occurred near the intersection of Coolidge Avenue and Cheney Street.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 422-5222.