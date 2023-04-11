BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff confirms one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, after a dispute led to an early morning shooting.

The 22-year-old man was shot on East River Road in Oswego County just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff says the man was shot, then made it over the bridge into Onondaga County.

Police were working the scene in the area near the Waterfront Tavern in Brewerton, a popular restaurant on Route 11.

The sheriff says the shooting did not happen there, but detectives were in that area looking for evidence.