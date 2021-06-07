Man shot in arm near Raynor Avenue and South State St. in Syracuse Monday evening

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
police lights

(Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday evening around 7:30 p.m., Syracuse Police responded to Raynor Avenue and South State Street for a call about shots fired. Police say that upon arrival, they located evidence of shots fired as they found multiple casings.

Later on, a 24-year-old male victim was transported to Upstate University Hospital by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the arm, according to police. The victim is expected to survive. 

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Syracuse Police Department at (315)-442-5222.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area