SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 26-year-old man was shot in the back and arm on Tuesday, February 14 around 1:05 p.m. according to the Syracuse Police Department.

Syracuse Police say officers responded to St. Joseph’s Hospital for a shooting with injuries investigation. Once they arrived they found a 26-year-old man who was shot in the back and arm.

The victim was taken to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive, according to police.

Police say preliminary information suggests that the incident occurred in the area of Herbert Street and Spring Street.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.