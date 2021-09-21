Man shot in butt Monday evening, Syracuse Police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to a shooting with injuries call at the 200 block of Sabine Street just after 6:30 p.m. for a shooting on Monday, officials said.

According to police, around the same time a 31-year-old man was privately transported to Upstate Hospital with a gunshot wound to the butt.

The victim is expected to survive and multiple casings were located on the scene, police said. Several houses and a vehicle were also struck by gunfire, according to officials.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.