Man shot in chest at Syracuse’s Inner Harbor Sunday afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man was found at the Inner Harbor Sunday afternoon with a gunshot wound to the chest.
According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the Inner Harbor at approximately 1:11 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a shooting with injuries.
Police say when officers arrived they found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
The man was transported to Upstate Hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown at this time.
The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
