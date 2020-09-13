Man shot in chest near downtown Syracuse early Sunday morning expected to survive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man is expected to survive after he was shot in the chest early Sunday morning near downtown Syracuse.

According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 200 block of N. State St., near the Samaritan Center, at approximately 2:26 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 48-year-old man who had been shot in the chest.

The victim was brought to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222. ​