Man shot in face, woman in leg early Sunday morning, Syracuse Police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man suffered from a gunshot wound to the face early Sunday morning in Syracuse, and a woman to the leg, Syracuse Police said.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Oak Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived they found evidence of shots fired and several casings were located, officials said. A vehicle and a residence were also found to have been struck by gunfire.

At around the same time a 33-year-old woman and 27-year-old man arrived at Upstate Hospital by private transport, officials said.

Both victims are expected to survive and the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.