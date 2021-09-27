Man shot in foot in Syracuse Sunday night, police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to the 500 block of Gifford Street for a shots fired call on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.

Officials said upon arrival officers located evidence of shots fired and a casing.

At the same time, a 32-year-old male arrived at Upstate Hospital by private vehicle with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot from this incident, Syracuse Police said.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 422-5222.