Man shot in his car, Syracuse Police investigating

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting after they say a man was shot in his car.

Syracuse Police say on Saturday at 9:50 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Culbert Street for a report of a shooting with injuries.

They found a 19-year-old man shot, who told officers he was sitting in a parked vehicle when he was hit.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is active and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected