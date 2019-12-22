Man shot in his car, Syracuse Police investigating

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting after they say a man was shot in his car.

Syracuse Police say on Saturday at 9:50 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Culbert Street for a report of a shooting with injuries.

They found a 19-year-old man shot, who told officers he was sitting in a parked vehicle when he was hit.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is active and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department.