Man shot in his car, Syracuse Police investigating

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting after they say a man was shot in his car.
Syracuse Police say on Saturday at 9:50 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Culbert Street for a report of a shooting with injuries.
They found a 19-year-old man shot, who told officers he was sitting in a parked vehicle when he was hit.
The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is active and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department.
