SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — A 26-year-old man is in serious condition after getting shot at the Sunoco gas station on North State Street in Syracuse Thursday night, police say.

According to the Syracuse Police Department, they arrived at the gas station around 4:53 p.m. and found the man shot in his midsection. He was taken to Upstate University Hospital and is in serious condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.