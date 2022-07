(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to a shooting on Monday, July 4 around 1:25 a.m. on the 700 block of Otisco Street.

After reporting to the scene, Officers found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was privately transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

This investigation is still ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.