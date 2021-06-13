Man shot in the buttocks in Syracuse Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Butternut Street for a shooting with injuries call, Syracuse Police say.

Upon arrival officers located evidence of shots fired and a short time later a 27-year-old male arrived at St. Joseph’s Hospital by private transport with a gunshot wound to the buttocks, officials say.

They say the victim is expected to survive and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.