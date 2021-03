SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., officers responded to the area of Seward Street and Graves Street for a shooting. There, they found a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call the police at (315) 442-5222.