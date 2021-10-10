Man shot in vehicle in Town of Cicero, officials say

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sheriff’s Deputies responded to St. Joseph’s Hospital for a shooting with injuries call early Sunday morning, according to officials.

Upon arrival it was determined that a male in his 30s sustained two gunshot wounds to the stomach, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim indicated that the incident happened while sitting in his vehicle in the 7900 block of Cocoa Bean Drive in the Town of Cicero, officials said.

Deputies responded to the incident location where they discovered evidence that a shooting took place.

The victim was later transported to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive, officials said.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 435-3081 or the tip line at (315) 435-3051.