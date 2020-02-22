Man shot in vehicle on Syracuse’s North Side, police investigating

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating after a man was shot while sitting in a vehicle early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 100 block of Pastime Drive on Syracuse’s North Side at around 3:00 a.m.

According to police, they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot in the center of his body while sitting in a vehicle.

The victim was transported to Upstate University Hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

Police also found multiple bullet casings at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

More from NewsChannel 9: