SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Citgo Gas Station on S. Salina Street for a shots fired call on Dec. 24, around 8:26 p.m.

At the scene, officers found casings.

Police say a short time later a 29-year-old male victim arrived at Upstate Hospital through a private transport, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.