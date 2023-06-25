SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was shot at the 600 block of Hixson Avenue, Syracuse Police confirmed.

Police responded to the call at 9:48 a.m. this morning, June 25.

The victim was shot in the leg, said Syracuse Police Sergeant Thomas Blake. The victim was then transported to Upstate Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and is expected to survive.

Syracuse Police asks anyone with information related to the shooting to contact the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.

NewsChannel 9 will keep you updated as this story develops.

