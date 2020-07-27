Man shot on Martin Luther King West on Syracuse Sunday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, the Syracuse Police Department responded to a shots fired call on the 100-block of Martin Luther King W.

At the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting. A short time later, a 30-year-old male was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his midsection. He is expected to survive.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222 or use the Syracuse PD Tips app.

