Man shot on Mather Street in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 24-year-old man was shot on the 100-block of Mather Street early Saturday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., the Syracuse Police Department was called to the scene, where they found the victim, who had been shot in his upper body. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The incident is being investigated, and if you have any information, call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.