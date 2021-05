SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 1000-block of South Clinton Street. A 53-year-old man was stabbed in the midsection after a fight broke out. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information, you’re asked to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.