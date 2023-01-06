SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, January 5 around 3:55 p.m. Syracuse Police officers were called to the 100 Block of Brighton Avenue for a stabbing.

After arriving at the scene, SPD found 54-year-old Sinclaire Blalock, who was stabbed in the midsection.

Blalock was sent to Upstate Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

According to the SPD, the investigation revealed that the victim was attacked by multiple suspects in the 100 block of Brighton Avenue before police arrival

After investigating, the SPD revealed that 36-year-old Amie Kennedy, a 15-year-old male, a 14-year-old male and a 13-year-old female were all arrested and charged with Assault in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

Following the arrest, Kennedy was taken to booking, and the three juveniles were sent to Hillbrook.

The investigation is on-going.